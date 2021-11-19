Pragya Vishnoi

SHE HAD SOME SISTERS

She had sisters who were yellow summer noons

She had sisters who had camphor bones

She had sisters who spit out sun each dawn

She had sisters who made love like a smothered star

She had sisters who called themselves Pandit

She had sisters who called themselves nothing

She had sisters who thought their neighbors would save them

She had sisters who knew their neighbors would rape them

She had sisters who said no and got killed

She had sisters who said yes and got killed

The fish are hurling themselves out of the river and wild geese are falling from the sky filling our laps with armfuls of white blossoms. Mountain wolves have given birth to lambs who are allergic to both grass and meat.

She had sisters who made a santoor from their bones and sang the sweetest dirges

She had sisters who filled maswal flowers in their lovers’ headless bodies and slept in shamshaans

She had sisters who smelled like saffron

She had sisters who smelled like burning orchards

She had sisters who made a shrine of their sisters’ cut tongues

Swords chased lambs out of our wombs and filled them with the sound of a thousand crows flapping wings.

She had sisters who braided their brothers’ veins in the manes of horses

She had sisters who coaxed the spirits of our ancestors back at the kitchen table

She had sisters who grew corpses in their homes

She had sisters who carried razed temples in their bones

She had sisters who had nothing to lose

She had sisters who had nothing to gain

She had sisters who danced in a gathering of ghosts

She had sisters who knew the song to bring dead lovers’ back

She had sisters who knew the song to break their rapists’ backs

She had sisters who used to drink kahwa

She had sisters who swallowed the decapitated idols of their gods

We wake up and everyday it’s spring. The dawn has teeth and our bodies are inside out with our organs exposed.

She had sisters who wanted to go back

She had sisters who never wanted to go back

She had sisters who wanted both

She had sisters whose skins bristled like a wish rubbed raw

She had sisters whose skins burned like dry ice

She had sisters who cracked moon with their fist, warm and molten.

She had sisters who slept like ghost fish.

She had sisters who woke up like a static hum

She had sisters who laughed like a bombed school

She had sisters who leapt across the edge of worlds

She had sisters who kept in their purses our dead sisters’ curls

She had some sisters who were Pandit

She had some sisters

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

Pragya Vishnoi: “As an Indian poet, I was more inspired by short stories and novels especially by Dharmveer Bharti Ji, Jai Shankar Prasad Ji, Premchand Ji, and Rabindranath Tagore Ji. As a child, I didn’t enjoy poetry as much as I loved prose. Then I stumbled upon Jai Shankar Prasad Ji’s poem ‘Chhaya Mat Choona’ when I was 14 years old. I was stunned by the melancholic beauty of the poem and the magic weaved by the poet. When I was 18, I read poems by Russian women poets, and it was then poetry became something divine for me. My country has been invaded multiple times, and we were captives of invaders for a thousand years. Even today, there’s no week when we don’t lose our soldiers to terrorist attacks. The wounds of oppression and massacres are still present in our collective psyche and, as a result, I became interested in Indian gothic poetry. I’m a practicing Hindu and our religious texts place a greater importance in cosmology, so cosmology is not just a dry subject based on only tangible equations. The meeting of cosmology, spirituality, and futurism is something I’m very much interested in exploring.”

