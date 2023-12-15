“Self-Portrait as Elizabeth Holmes” by Carrie Shipers

Carrie Shipers

SELF-PORTRAIT AS ELIZABETH HOLMES

In 2015, a series of investigations exposed as false Holmes’s claim to have developed a device to perform fast, inexpensive blood tests on miniscule samples. In January 2022, she was found guilty on multiple charges of fraud.

If I’d left Stanford early because I was sick

of teachers saying my ideas weren’t feasible;

if I’d already planned the kind of founder

I would be—black-clad, aloof yet

passionate—before I knew which field

I’d innovate; if I chose blood because

when mine was drawn I’d vomit, faint

and hyperventilate; if my pitch deck

was impeccable, my proof of concept praised

despite its vague science; if I attracted

millions in funding, fans eager to applaud

a young woman in tech; if I was too busy

vowing Theranos could heal health care

to be aware progress had clotted to a halt,

that lifting off the prototype’s sleek shell

revealed a mess of pipettes crushed

by clumsy robot arms, spilled blood gumming

the works; if our launch date had grown

closer and more definite because we’d

partnered with Walgreens; if my engineers

complained my promises weren’t possible,

and if instead of being motivating,

my rage triggered defections and delays;

if once our clinics were open, the finger-prick

sample our patients gave proved not enough

to run most tests, even when diluted

and spread thin; if in order to buy time,

combat the grim panic the lab had grown

infected with, I asked my staff to correct

wrong results, then went further and installed

one of the huge machines I meant to render

obsolete; if my dream was under siege

by doctors doubting my values, employees

blowing bitter whistles, the FDA

demanding evidence; if I was sure

my phone was tapped, my apartment

being circled by black cars; if I’d poured

years of my life-blood into my company

and still believed we needed just a few

more weeks—six months at very most—

to make my invention real, to stop

the fevered flood of blame and bleach

my record clean; then I, too, might’ve

clung to the pristine, inspiring story

that I’d started with: I might’ve lied

and lied and lied while the indictments

piled up, and kept at it until my last

nanotainer of hope was broken and drained.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

__________

Carrie Shipers: “I’ve been fascinated by Elizabeth Holmes since I read Ken Auletta’s profile of her in 2014. Her actions are obviously despicable, and yet I understand, I think, how it feels to want something to be true so much that you’re willing to ignore all available evidence and to keep doubling down on your denial because you’re afraid of being exposed and humiliated, and that’s what I wanted to explore in this poem.” (web)

