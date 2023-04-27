“Selah” by Kristene Kaye Brown

Image: “Lighthouse at the Edge of the World” by G.G. Silverman. “Selah” was written by Kristene Kaye Brown for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2023, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Kristene Kaye Brown

SELAH

Waves wash over the beached shells. Searching in a way

that will not fail.

Strange how soft water shapes hard rock

with its ancient lunar language.

I wish I understood the pyramids. I wish I understood

what holds together all the unlit spaces of a night sky.

I came to the shore to see what it might teach me.

The ocean lays down her rhythm and I float

above the noise of my mind. Today the moon

is as close to earth as it will be all year,

but his is beside the point. A wise saint once said:

There is no truth without first becoming truth. It’s true,

we become what we love. I love this silence

above all else. This is where I learn

to be alone. This is where I learn

all desire is the desire of God in disguise.

Just listen to the hush of a slow moving wave. It is

the sound of a body emptying itself. It is the world

dreaming itself awake.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2023, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Megan O’Reilly: “There is a surreality to this poem that reminds me of the dreamlike quality of G.G. Silverman’s image. The silence and loneliness the poet references are what I see and feel when I look at this ‘lighthouse at the edge of the world,’ but there’s a vitality to this visual, too, which is reflected perfectly in the beautiful and apt last lines: ‘It is the world/dreaming itself awake.’ Silverman’s piece gives me the sense that something mysterious is stirring under the surface, and ‘Selah’ gives a voice to its secrets.”

