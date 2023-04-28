“Migrants” by Landa wo

Landa wo

MIGRANTS

Strong boys to work on the farm.

The sad lot of migrants in the shadows.

The emaciated look of Mother Africa.

The uncertainties of the desert girls.

Look:

Far away Aquarius has lost its flag.

Multifaceted Africa lies down once again.

Storm and night mingle in my heart,

The flowing blood no longer human blood.

Look:

In the distance, floodlit in the desert of Libya,

The slave market of my fellow Blacks.

At the heart of night men

An outrage to humanity. This brother who is not me.

Strong boys to work on the farm.

In the murky apocalyptic night of the desert

The migrant hungers for virtue, dignity, justice.

In the meshes of emboldened and fierce smugglers

The solitary migrant dies

King of stone

Grain of sand in the auction sale.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

__________

Landa wo: “In 1999 I choose Ireland as my new home. An Afro French in search of opportunities I found a new place and at the same time I found poetry as a way to challenge the society. A new multiracial Irish society.” (web)

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter