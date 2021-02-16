February 16, 2021

Judith Tate O’Brien

SAWDUST

There are many ways to kneel

and kiss the earth

—Rumi

At his workbench, my Catholic husband

becomes a Buddhist practicing mindfulness.

As if entranced, he attends the hammer’s

rhythmic up-and-down. He feeds the planer

a plank of cedar. Beside a Folger’s coffee

can of nails on the windowsill, the clock

ticks the present tense: is, is, is. When he

walks to the table saw, he moves deliberately

like an egret stepping into its own watery

reflection. There he contemplates the sawness

of saw. He doesn’t brush off the sawdust

film falling all over him like a coat of serenity.

Sometimes he makes a rocking cradle,

sometimes a porch swing for us to sit in.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

_________

Judith Tate O’Brien: “When I was in 10th grade, the visiting Catholic School Superintendent, a stern priest, recited Francis Thompson’s The Hound of Heaven, stepping the cadence across our classroom floor—and I was moved to tears. To think that language could soften so hard a man! I became a convert to poetry. That’s why I write.”



