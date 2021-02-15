February 15, 2021

Josh Lefkowitz

NEXT IN LINE

Ten minutes now he’s been talking to her,

the pretty bank clerk with rouge-y cheeks.

As far as I can tell the monetary transaction’s done,

while this other one is only beginning.

I am behind him in line, seventeen

and learning.

I’ve never seen an attempted courtship before.

He wants her to come with him

to a concert this weekend. She demurs,

pretending to flip through deposit slips.

He’s respectful enough, but not yet giving up.

Inside him, empathy and instinct are waging their war.

And now I can see it’s not rouge at all, but blushing,

embarrassed for both of them. She came to work today,

with a job to do and a salary to earn.

This isn’t some singles bar. This is a bank

inside of a grocery store. She’s here to help cash checks,

not fend off the carnal longings of customers.

Everything that happens next for me,

by which I mean the decades and lives I’ll live,

can be traced to this moment:

when the man acquiesces, though not without leaving

his card behind, I take his place

at the counter, and, like a toddler absorbing a native language,

proceed to parrot behavior taught by example.

“That’s a beautiful necklace,” I say, for reasons

I don’t even know—I’m just trying it on, this new role—

as the woman, eyes down, sighs and shakes her head,

history rolling forward, a war with no end in sight.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Josh Lefkowitz: “The two poems in this issue were both written care of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center in New York Mills, Minnesota. It’s a town of approximately 1,200 people, which also happens to have this incredible arts center, complete with a visiting artist residency. I spent two of the best weeks of my life there—alone, lost in my work. The town has a diner, a library, and a BBQ restaurant. What more do you need?” (web)