“Samba da Sua Terra” by Alejandro Aguirre

Alejandro Aguirre

SAMBA DA SUA TERRA

Light as swash, her soles

left no trace in the sand,

sandals pelagic like caravels.

She had tossed hers

to the sea as if they

had always belonged there,

sailing on their cloth straps,

and she here, barefoot,

teaching samba. She spread

her sarong from luff to leech

and, laying it by my feet,

said that I was not dancing

if it puckered at my heels.

I wasn’t dancing; we tuned

the radio to a Portuguese station,

the host speaking too quickly

for me. Listening, my instructor

confessed that she missed

being a fisherman’s daughter

and how wrong she was to dream

of what lay beyond Laguna,

saudade like dolphin clicks

felt against the shin

with no net to cast.

—from Poets Respond

February 5, 2023

__________