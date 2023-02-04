“Axiom of the Outside” by Virgil Suárez

Virgil Suárez

AXIOM OF THE OUTSIDER

Sometimes you surrender to your destiny,

a scratched-torn cardboard suitcase, black

as your shadow, places where travel seems

uncertain, these dead-hour porches, parasols

snapped shut like the lips of your dead lover.

What hardens in you keeps you hungry,

though your tongue can no longer taste

bitter coffee or recoil from a salted cracker.

These are, in fact, the last days of your spent

youth. Look at the tattered map, if you must—

those lines converging can only spell trouble.

The road ahead turns as dark as your days.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

_________

Virgil Suárez: “When I’m not writing, I’m restoring a ’55 Chevy with which I plan to visit my favorite poets across North America and make a film documentary.” (web)

