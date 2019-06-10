June 10, 2019

C. Wade Bentley

RECALCULATING

So Google Maps has me somewhere west of Evanston,

Wyoming, telling me that to get to the gas station where

my daughter and her broken-down Subaru are waiting

for me, I need to go straight for two miles through a quarter-

mile dead-end trailer park. This is the young woman

with whom, some Sunday mornings, I have coffee

and a game of chess as an excuse to get caught up

on her life and the status of her sobriety. It’s not much

of a game. I’m a reactive and distracted player and more

interested in the new medicine she has found in an online

Russian pharmacy than the fact that her horsey has me

in a rook-king fork because I failed to castle while the castling

was good. After asking the tall man in a short kilt

who comes up to my car with barbecue tongs in one hand

how to get to town or at least get back to a paved street

and a street sign with which the GPS has a passing familiarity,

I am heading in a promising direction, once again, a brace

of pronghorns racing me along the fence line. I slow

to let the lesser mammals win, this time, and then come

to a complete stop in the middle of a road that has likely

not seen another car since morning, so no one is there

to wonder at an old man with his head on the steering

wheel, his shoulders jerking now and then, to wonder

whether it’s some sort of a medical condition or whether

years of worry and more recent frustrations with mapping

apps are being siphoned off. It is in fact a release, relief

that she is safe after her mindfulness retreat in the mountains

of Colorado where, as she later tells me on our trip home

along I-80, the words spilling out of her after her week-long

fast so that, for once, I can drink my fill—where an owl sat

all night one night on the sill of the tiny window of her cell-like

room and where she left an offering of fireweed and granola

bars at the Great Stupa shrine on her last morning, along with

a bouquet garni, as she called it, of her addictions, before the hours

of empty miles across Wyoming, before the Check Engine

light began blinking wildly, before she coasted into the Sinclair

station, closed on this Sunday, before she called her dad

with the last of her cell phone battery and sat, meditating,

she said, on the green fiberglass dinosaur, knowing I would come.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

C. Wade Bentley: “While I remain an incorrigible introvert, poetry has become the language form that works for me when I want to try to say something real to the other humans. It has saved me from a life of atrophy, muteness, and isolation. While I’ve never felt that poetry is up to saving the world, it can sometimes save the poet.” (web)