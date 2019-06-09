Riddhi Dastidar

“BUT HINDUISM IS NOT HINDUTVA”

after Dr. Payal Tadvi

i don’t mean the bodies swinging at ease,

toes skimming the trajectory of those other ghosts,

a lineage that is kindred but not mine to claim.

i don’t mean some intangible ailment unpredictable and tragic.

i mean the strange fruit fed and watered

by us groomed to recognise unspoken markers.

this is not about me and my heartsickness.

this is not about the way the trains keep running,

and how protests still don’t make good copy.

i mean the baby in the metro

with eyes so big they ate the world

and outlined its shape with black crayon.

i mean her open mouth which knows

nothing of how lips move to deny truth

not thrice but over and over.

i mean the way the baby’s tee-shirt says PARIS

in shiny silver sequins and how her pants

are dotted with a million reserve hearts.

mostly i mean the way she was raised high

above all our heads in the metro compartment,

her fat baby fists clenching the hand-clasps on the rail.

i mean how suddenly our exhaustion

flooded with joy at her unabashed

grasping to reach up, up, up

and how she screamed in protest at being lowered

even an inch, how she refused to take

her designated seat and settle down, be quiet

i mean how happy she was and how loud,

shrieking with laughter at laying claim to the space

and how she already knew it was hers, i mean that.

—from Poets Respond

June 9, 2019

Riddhi Dastidar: “On May 22, Dr. Payal Tadvi, a second year MD student at a Mumbai medical college died of suicide, the result of months of deep-seated casteist harassment. This was a case of institutional murder, one in a long line. I feel completely unequipped to talk about caste—an extremely complex subject—as a Savarna woman. I learn everyday from Ambedkarite feminists online (@DalitWomenFight), anticaste movements and thinkers (Ambedkar, Periyar), and come from a space of unpacking complicity and understanding how to support anti-caste movements to undo centuries of oppression that continue to be perpetuated today, whatever the government may claim. This poem was written from a space of trying to process the continuous grief that comes with protesting institutional murder and the scale of injustice and horror in the country. Dr. Payal Tadvi’s institutional murder hit the headlines a few days after the result of Indian elections where an anti-minority Hindutva government has just come to power. I’d just read an article about how Dr. Payal Tadvi wanted to return to Jalgaon and open up a hospital for her community—something most doctors, seeking upward mobility in cities wouldn’t do. If you are from an Adivasi (tribal) community—the situation is even worse, as government sanctioned corporate land-grabs snatch livelihoods and land without providing any scope for equity. At this very moment, as India goes through a scorching heatwave and people die, Adivasis in Chhattisgarh are protesting their forests being cut down. The government essentially practices genocide by diluting Forest Rights laws that protect them and contracting companies like Adani to build mines in their land. The poem’s title is in response to many who try to dissociate Hinduism from Hindutva—the fundamentalist ideology which has led to a dramatic increase in mob lynchings, cow vigilantism, and violence against minorities. In Hindutva ideology, India has always been a country that belongs to the Hindus—it demonises plurality and particularly the Muslim, as a hated other. However, as institutional murders like Dr. Payal’s show us, the rot is deep and systemic. And Hinduism is at its core just as culpable.” (web)