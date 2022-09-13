“Quiet Quit” by John Hodgen

John Hodgen

QUIET QUIT

Most of us

at the end

will quiet quit

will recognize

body

as mystery

a history

book we must

return

a requirement

a requisite

each line on our face

or hand a pink slip

a dance stamp

ultraviolet

allowing us

to be returned

to re-admit

body as thesis

exegesis

op. cit.

loc. cit.

to wit

an extra Jesus

at the core of it

body a tool and die

shop breaking

bit by bit

a Morse code

telegraph

dot dot

dit dit

even our clothes

refusing to fit

like sitting on

Clint Eastwood’s lawn

telling everyone

to git

saying what soldiers say

when they get shot

I’m hit

I’m hit

when all we want

is to get lit

like a funeral pyre

a fiery pit

a piece of shit

like the game is over

like tag

you’re it

—from Poets Respond

September 13, 2022

__________

John Hodgen: “Can’t hear that phrase without feeling as if we’re all taking another hit, one in a thousand pinpricks each day, not the ‘little death’ John Donne wrote about in describing sex, but more of a malaise, a sense that all of us, despite all that is partisan and which separates us, are united in this, sensing the end of things, society on the brink, democracy, and even the workplace, now a series of empty canyons with workers, spiritless, feeling alive in some other way, morphing into something else and yet dying a bit each day.”

