“Elites” by Maia Siegel

Maia Siegel

ELITES

We argued over what an “elite” was

because you wanted to be included

in that category and I didn’t, because

I had branded myself as Appalachian

and poor in order to be different from

the billionaires I dated. I silently waited

for the billionaires to buy me things, but

they didn’t. I said I would let them have

my virginity if they bought me a boat, but

that’s not a gift, that’s a trade. If there’s any

thing a billionaire can do, it’s bargain. No,

barter. The billionaires would argue me down

to a jet ski and then I’d freak out in bed so

we’d never have sex anyway, and I’d never

get a jet ski. A jet ski is an elite purchase.

At first I tried to get them to buy me

a microwave and I felt so provincial

and cute and said things like We heat up

our food in pots and it takes a long time ,

and I waited for them to offer up elite

kitchen appliances, but they did not.

I told you that elites all had microwaves

and fridges that make ice. We had neither

and we really did live in Appalachia, and

not in the nice area with the farm-to-table

restaurant, either. But we pretended like

this was all temporary and maybe even

ironic, because we were The New Yorker

subscribers, and we had even eaten

corn ice cream and charcoal ash

ice cream and ice cream with little bits

of meat in it. I liked to tell the billionaires

about the fancy ice cream we had tried,

how gold flecks honestly didn’t taste

so good. They tasted dull and metallic. Sort of

like blood, I guess. I waited for them to offer

to get me something really good, some rare,

rich sweetness. Maybe some of that adrenochrome

that conspiracy theorists say they have. They said

they were broke. They said that a lot. I told

my Appalachian friends about the billionaires

and they said I bought a belt bedazzled with tons

of little gems once, and that was when they knew

I was different. None of them had microwaves either,

or jet skis, and especially not bedazzled belts. I told you

we were not elites, but God did it feel good to think,

for a second, that maybe we had been them this whole time.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Maia Siegel: “I like to tell people that poetry is ‘a quiet way to scream.’ To put it simply, I just can’t stop screaming.”

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter