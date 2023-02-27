“Projection” by Candace Moore

Candace Moore

PROJECTION

What I took to be a man

cradling a woman in his arms and kissing her

turned out to be the gardener carrying

a pile of leaves he had gathered

What I took to be a billboard that said Gold Cock Motel

turned out to be a billboard that said Gold Crest Motel

What I took to be a sentence that said, I have an officer in my garage

turned out to be a sentence that said, I have an office in my garage

What I took to be a screen at the ATM machine

that said your transformation is being processed

turned out to be a screen that said

your transaction is being processed

What I took to be a friend anxious to see me

turned out to be an intruder kicking in the door

What I took to be a Buddha sitting under the tree

turned out to be an old lady reading

What I took to be an old lady reading

turned out to be me

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Candace Moore: “Despite my father coaching me that ‘there is no money in poetry,’ I’ve been reading and writing poetry ever since I was a teenager and I discovered Edna St. Vincent Millay, whose entire book of collected poems I wrote out in long hand. If I was asked what three poets I would invite to a dinner party it would be Rumi, Leonard Cohen, and Emily Dickinson. I agree with Emily: ‘A word is dead when it is said, some say, I say it just begins to live that day.’”

