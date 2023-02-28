“Cut Out” by Sandra Nelson

__________

Sandra Nelson

CUT OUT

The façade

of thingness floats

over the void.

A blizzard

of nothingness

blows sideways.

Even the heart

huddled in a paper

house shudders.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2023, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Megan O’Reilly: “I can’t quite wrap my head around Sandra Nelson’s poem ‘Cut Out,’ and that’s what I love about it. Each stanza feels almost like a koan, surprising and meditative; they seem to invite the reader to understand with the soul rather than the mind. There is a lovely contradiction in Susan MacMurdy’s piece, in that the image feels highly textured and full of depth while also strikingly, beautifully simple. I sense a similar contrast in the images of ‘Cut Out’: ‘A blizzard of nothingness,’ ‘paper house shudders.’ Both poem and image fascinate me, and I appreciate the way they add new layers of intrigue to one another.”