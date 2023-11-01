“Portrait of the Father as an Alcoholic” by Karan Kapoor

Karan Kapoor

PORTRAIT OF THE FATHER AS AN ALCOHOLIC

The first thing I notice about him

is the expression on his face baring

his sobriety is a bubble one can pop

with a blow. He is a unicorn—a horse

of addiction with a horn of dedication

to quit. The days he chooses not to drink

flake off his shoulders like cracked paint.

By the time he was my age, he’d burned

alcohol into his skin. He’s not guilty

of all he’s accused, but still guilty

of so much else. Why should I draw

his portrait in third-person when I

can in second which is to say why

should I paint you in blue when I can

in sky? For decades, you have smelled

like areca nut and slaked lime.

We have amassed wrinkles begging

you give up. Ma doubts you

will die a delighted man. As do I.

As do you. Diamond wounds

diamond, you say. Why does water

not wash away water? Poison remedies

poison, why does wind not blow away

wind? The despair of not raising a glass

to despair is an essential precondition

of despair which echoes higher

than cheer that comes by confessing

cheers. Long after you, we will boast

bruises on our chest to show you

were here. Now we bathe

stone in milk, bury a sitar

in a tree for the wind to strum,

praying the music will urge you

to seek help. You’re God,

you sing.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

__________

Karan Kapoor: “This poem is the faux title-poem of the collection I’ve been working on for three years: Portrait of an Alcoholic as a Father. Writing about a troubled external subject is as much an excavation of their deepest flaws as it is a revelation of the writer’s biases. Leonard Cohen, at whose altar I worship, says ‘poetry is merely the evidence of life.’ I think this means that not only is a poem rooted in real life, but that much of real life is understood through a poem.” (web)

