January 11, 2018

José Hernando Chaves

POLITICS

What did I do to deserve a day full of clouds,

threatening to drown me under their oppressive

gray beards? A day when even the traffic

encroaches like a murder of crows, as you

take shelter in a small cafe, unaware the coffee

has conspired with the cup to overthrow

gravity and take refuge in the embassy of your lap.

A waitress tries to quell the flames of revolution

with a wet towel, but crushes your nether region

in a painful coup that will last for days.

As you sit and think, how you’ve always

hated politics, but knew one day they’d find you.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

José Hernando Chaves: “I tend to write poetry in all forms that contain an element of the absurd, and I believe the lyric can be a powerful vehicle for comedy as well as tragedy.”