January 12, 2018

Al Ortolani

THE TACO BOAT

Last night, I bought a 12-pack of tacos

at Taco Bell, not because I was

especially hungry, but because I could.

My ship had come in, you see,

and for once, I was rolling in it.

I ate six of them in front of the television

while bingeing on episodes

of some Netflix series, not because

it was particularly engaging, but simply

because I could. My ship, if you recall,

had come in. I packed up the other six tacos

and brought them to work for lunch

where my fellow employees marveled,

or laughed, I couldn’t tell which, at

my ability to eat six soggy tortillas,

microwaved in their wrappers, and spread

like dollar bills on the table. I gave

one to a friend, and she was happy,

happy for the taco, happy for me,

happy for everyone who waited

for a boat, any boat, to come in.

—from Rattle #57, Fall 2017

__________

