“Poison in Every Puff” by Thomas Mixon

Thomas Mixon

POISON IN EVERY PUFF

You can quit.

We can help.

Times are bad,

but what else

is new? You

clue us in,

with each breath,

to what more

we must do.

We failed you.

We want you

strong and full

of vim. Life

gasps, and veers

off the road

when you suck

in the smoke.

We suck, we

have let you

down, got you

hooked, raised tax

on your vice,

blew the dough

on false threats,

big flags, grabbed

land and now

stand with signs,

small, to stamp

on your grave

stones, your soot

sticks, your kind,

while you die.

Who was it

who said fate

is the same

as a hill

built by ants?

Was hope part

of the quote?

That’s one more

thing that goes,

your mind. Some

types of fumes

are wrong, some

less so. Firms

pay a fine

to shoot gas

way up high.

We must be

stern with you.

We gave you

goals you lit

with a match.

If you choose

to kiss flames,

we will boost

the font, words

so big no

one will see

your gaunt face,

your cheeks stuck

next to text.

We will taunt

you to raise

your mood. There

is no phrase

we won’t use.

Why waste time

and ask whose

fault this is?

We aimed too

high, grand schemes

that dropped out

of the sky,

like fire ants

at the peak

of a vent

that coughed, burst

from fixed screens

while the clock

tick tocked. Shame

is the last

chance we have.

Your charred lungs

are not clean.

We don’t aim

to be mean,

but it is

all the same.

If it works.

—from Poets Respond

June 4, 2023

__________

Thomas Mixon: “The title and first two lines of this poem come from the warnings that Canada will soon be printing not only on boxes, but on individual cigarettes. I lost a set a grandparents to Big Tobacco and am in favor of anything that can help people quit. But I don’t think anything could’ve made them stop. When I was in 3rd grade, I wrote that what I wanted most for Christmas was for everyone in the world to stop smoking, and if they didn’t I would make them. My younger self would have loved these warnings, but now it just makes me sad.” (web)

