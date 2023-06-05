“Idiots” by Aleyna Rentz

Aleyna Rentz

IDIOTS

made this place.

Providence Canyon:

one of the seven wonders of Georgia,

a two-hundred-foot dent in the ground

of Stewart County, courtesy of farmers

with bad irrigation techniques.

Imagine the luck: fucking up

so massively your failure

is designated a state park

where millennial couples

in hiking boots climb down

the valleys of your ineptitude,

taking selfies, smiling,

and park rangers

in khaki shorts and bucket hats

patrol the edges of your shame

so nobody else falls in.

A photographer twists her lens

and aims—merciless!

The world is cratered

with quieter fuckups:

your footsteps, mine.

A pillow’s soft sinkhole.

A body missing

like a ditch dug out of air.

Every fist an asteroid,

every low mood a trench.

And sometimes red clay and limestone

gape at the sky like an idiot’s drooling mouth,

dumbfounded and asking forgiveness.

Believe me, it will come: in cairns and tents

and kids who pay a quarter to look

through a set of fixed binoculars,

seeing magnified nothing

but what’s right there.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Aleyna Rentz: “A few years ago, I visited Providence Canyon (or what Georgians like to call the ‘Little Grand Canyon’) with my family. Though we’d lived near Providence Canyon my whole life, I’d never been, and I was stunned—who knew we had such an incredible landscape so close to home? I thought it was hilarious that a whole 1,000-acre state park existed solely because some farmers back in the day didn’t know what they were doing. It also made me feel a bit better about myself. I wrote this poem in the car on the way home.” (web)

