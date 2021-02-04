February 4, 2021

Tom C. Hunley

PETS

I tell my wife I dreamed we got a dog.

A big dog, big responsibility.

Apartments wouldn’t let us move in with

the dog, and hotels wouldn’t let us stay.

The dog made giant messes, tore apart

our furniture. Now what was that about?

You dreamed about our daughter, my wife said.

I don’t know why I hadn’t seen that. When

we got her, she’d already grown, but now

she’s not just some big dog, she’s Marmaduke

or Clifford knocking our fence over with

a sneeze and making massive messes, piles

of poop, then showing us those puppy eyes,

and sure, the foster system’s like the pound:

the lucky ones get homes. The rest, at age

eighteen, might just as well be put to sleep.

Another time, my wife complained that our

cat, Sarah, lies around the house and frowns

at vittles that we set in front of her,

and Sarah scratched my wife because she’d tried

to give her Kitty Prozac that the vet

prescribed, then settled in my wife’s lap like

those claws had not just dug into her neck.

(We bought the cat for our autistic son

who feeds her, loves her, tries to pet her, but

she hides beneath our bed until he leaves.)

Aha! I said. You say our cat just naps

all day, lies with her head in your lap while

you stroke her, then resists attempts to make

her healthy, happy? Darling, don’t you see?

The ready claws? The landing on all fours

despite a fall that most could not survive?

—from Adjusting to the Lights

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Tom C. Hunley: “I started writing poetry at age eighteen after reading ‘In the Desert’ by Stephen Crane. I have now devoted more than 30 years to a study of the delicious bitterness of my heart.” (web)