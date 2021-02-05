February 5, 2021

Laura Gregory

TIFFANI’S TESTIMONY AT THE 11:30 A.M. SERVICE

It was shit that launched the tech guy

over the soundboard and froze the pastors

in the lukewarm tank, teeth clenched like stage-moms

trying not to mime the moves.

It was shit that pinched the congregation

into a collective squint

to see where Tiffani’s family was sitting and if

they looked like people who would clap at graduation

after the Dean said to hold your applause.

But Tiffani went on loudly

about the shit she’s no longer struggling with, shit

like heavy recreational drug use to self-medicate her depression,

and frequent one-night stands without protection,

which, she marveled, Jesus

had freed her from and which, it appeared, the pastors

wished to footnote just in case

new folks got the wrong idea about grace,

like grace was free tampons

in the ladies’ room, and God was the janitor

shuffling to the supply closet for more, annoyed,

jangling his keys.

Then Tiffani climbed the portable steps

into the tub, held her nose and grinned

as she went under,

and I kicked myself

for not inviting Kevin, my ex-coworker

who hates church and thinks God

is a lesbian, who would have oh girl’d

the trainwreck and maybe would’ve seen

how the Church is the Bride,

and the Bride is the trainwreck, sprawled out

on the couch in sweatpants, unshowered,

eating General Tso’s chicken, and Christ

loves the Church anyway, like Shallow Hal

loved Gwyneth Paltrow.

I wish I could say the Pharisees slapped on

their sackcloth when Tiffani popped up

out of that water and fist-pumped,

but they just handed her a towel

and ushered her away.

At the next baptism all candidates were required

to record their testimonies in advance

in a room with two potted plants

and a couch with matching pillows

an intern bought at Target.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Laura Gregory: “When I was sixteen, I camped out in the reference section of the library after school one day with a literary criticism book. I had just read Pretty Mouth and Green My Eyes by J. D. Salinger and desperately wanted to know if it meant what I thought it meant. As I devoured the interpretations, I felt a deep sense of unity with the man who wrote the words and awe at the power of story to reveal truth. That’s the irresistible pull of writing for me—accessing that mysterious bridge through space and time where strangers stand together for a brief moment, nodding yes.”