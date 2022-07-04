“Overheard” by William Virgil Davis

William Virgil Davis

OVERHEARD

Well, you know,

she said, two weeks

ago, it was our

anniversary, not

that he would know,

or even believe

me if I told him so,

so, you know, I

hatched a plan to

remind him and,

well, to surprise

him too, and so,

anyhow, I worked

it all out in my head

first, had it all in

my mind for weeks,

you know, and it

was even hard not

to tell anybody,

even you. Well

anyhow, I had it

all set, and when he

got home I went

into action, quiet-

like, so he wouldn’t

notice or suspect,

as if he ever did

suspect anything

when he wasn’t

involved, you know.

Well, I had everything

all ready when he

came in the door,

but, you know, I

didn’t want to give

anything away

either, and so I

asked him about

the day he’d had

and, you know,

all the small talk

that we all make,

and I, you know,

really listened hard,

but he hadn’t much

to say, as usual,

just the usual, so

he had a beer or

two while I did

dinner and I’d

gotten a bottle of

wine at the grocery,

well, you know, I

thought that would

be the thing to do,

and he only looked

at me once or twice

and then he asked

me what it cost,

and whether this

was some kind of

celebration or

something here.

Well I almost

couldn’t keep my

smile in, and I said,

you know, that we

could afford to

broaden our horizons

once in a while. He

didn’t say anything

about that, but, you

know, he drank the

wine up real quick,

there wasn’t but half

a glass left for me.

But, that was all right

too, you know, what

I had in mind all

along. So after we ate,

he fell asleep the way

I knew he would,

and I, you know,

could get things set

up the way I’d planned.

I started by spreading

the rose petals from

right in front of his feet

all down the hallway

and right up to the edge

of the bed. All those

flowers cost me plenty,

you know, and then I

set all the candles out

and lighted them all

along the hall and

then, you know, I

turned all the lights

off and made myself

ready. I had gotten

some perfume, not

too expensive, you

know, and a new black

bra and panties, and,

I put a little perfume

behind each of my

ears and between

my breasts, like I’d

seen in the movies,

and even a little

down there, even

though I hadn’t seen

that in any movie,

and then, you know,

when everything

was ready and I was

waiting in the bed,

I called to him,

and he came cursing,

stumbling down the

hall and muttering

and I said, you know,

I’m in here, real

sweet-like, with those

rose petals smelling

wonderful I thought.

Well, but he, you

know, he said, what

is that funny smell

and he asked me if

the electricity had

went off, and I just

smiled to myself,

you know, thinking

I had got it all exactly

right and waiting,

you know, for him

there, and he finally

did come and it was

good for me too

for a change, you

know. Well he fell

asleep on top of me

right after and then,

you know, the next

day, it took me half

the morning, down

on my hands and

knees, to pick up

all those petals.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

William Virgil Davis: “It’s amazing what you overhear in public places, but the trick of the persona poem is try to catch an authentic voice—a particular test if the speaker is of the opposite sex.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter