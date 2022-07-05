“The Price of Meat” by Mather Schneider

Mather Schneider

THE PRICE OF MEAT

Because of the trucker shortage

my book on Stoic philosophy arrived 3 days late

on the same day they found 50 dead immigrants

in a truck outside San Antonio

I rode my bicycle in the heat to the post office

just like I rode it out of Illinois 40 years ago

all the way to Death Valley

and when I got there

they told me I would die if I tried to ride across

so I caught a lift with a guy in a VW bus to Los Angeles

back when people would do nice things like that

at the post office I opened the metal door

reached in my box and was happy to finally have my book

hoping the Stoics could help me deal with adversity

when I got home my wife was crying

she told me about the dead immigrants found baked in that semi truck

my wife who herself walked across the Mexican border

20 years ago

following a coyote sweating through the creosote

(to this day she will not tell me the details of that journey)

we both watched the news

in our little apartment

where the day before we had been complaining about the heat

and the landlord who won’t fix the cooler

and the price of meat

and how the mail never comes on time anymore

and we didn’t know how to make sense of it

those blistered corpses when the metal door was opened

the blinking eyes of the few left alive

after thousands of miles in that God damned oven

we were both so upset we got into an argument

the fifth argument in so many days

until she went into the bedroom and I turned off the tv

and opened my book by Epictetus

who said it is best to maintain an indifferent attitude

toward things you can’t control

even the death of your own child

is part of the divine law

everything arrives the only way it can

and love and happiness are always right there

for the taking

—from Poets Respond

July 5, 2022

__________

Mather Schneider: “I think this poem speaks for itself.” (web)

