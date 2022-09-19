“Orange” by Susan Vespoli

Susan Vespoli

ORANGE

I’m the mother of the man

living at the park off 57th Avenue,

a man who found religion and wants to pray

with those he meets on the street,

those who buy five-dollar hits

of fentanyl and contemplate suicide

like he once did. I’m the mother

of a man who carries a bag

of oranges from the 24-hour WinCo,

where he walks to wash his face,

a man who sleeps upright on a cement bench

beneath a ramada, eyes closed, head

drooped forward. I’m the mother

of a man I hear breathe in the backseat,

nodded off next to his backpack

and jug of water as I look out

the windshield at traffic lights,

pigeons on lampposts, clouds—

but he’s not there; he’s back at the park,

head bowed, peeling an orange

at a concrete table in the shade.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Susan Vespoli: “Every homeless person you pass on the street or in the park is someone’s beloved kid. One of them is mine.” (web)

