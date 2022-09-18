“Lonely” by Lisa Muloma

Lisa Muloma

LONELY

On the drive home, Mom calls

and you resent her for doing it,

answer anyway. The joy

in her voice when you answer

on the first ring. She asks how

the day was, and you say no,

you first and she goes first,

says she’s been thinking about

the election, the way Aunty

and the intercessors prayed it in,

how Ruto is a professing evangelical,

charismatic, has a chapel

in his home, how the chief justice

of the Kenyan supreme court said

Ruto’s confirmation was an act

of God. Only God and your mother

prioritize you lately. Your friends

have entered their terminal

relationships, are retreating into

their homes, are adopting pets.

You think of that boy who does not

love you. He has replaced you

with another Kenyan girl from Philly.

In your new apartment, empty

of furniture, full of boxes

and shopping bags, you open your

phone, searching for food. The sushi

place has low ratings and expensive

food. You had tacos yesterday.

Salad is risky and also too expensive.

You settle on Taste of East Africa,

and on the phone you order nyama choma,

pronounce it correctly. And sukuma wiki.

Ugali. You imagine, on the other side

of the phone, a girl like you. Maybe

Ethiopian, maybe Kenyan or Tanzanian.

You’ll walk into the place and they’ll

recognize you by your forehead, your skin,

something about your ears. They’ll understand

why you don’t speak Swahili anymore,

load you with extra samosas, give you

their numbers, say come back anytime.

In the car, you put on afrobeats, feel

your heart lift a little. There are palm

trees in North Park. This is the California

everyone dreams of. Mom said the climate

in San Diego is as close to Kenya’s as it gets

without actually going home. At Taste

of East Africa, the cashier is a white woman

with a brown ponytail, the chef is a flustered

looking white man. You want to ask who

the hell started this restaurant. But a woman,

also white, arrives to pick up her order

and you don’t tip and leave quickly

and think of the most recent man who officially

doesn’t love you as of last week. The salesperson

at the wine shop smiles with his lips

only, and you look for wine from South Africa,

cringing at the Austrian colonizer wine,

the French and Italian and New Zealand

junk. Nothing from the continent, looks like we can’t

have anything nice today. You pull yourself out

of it, decide to choose a red based on the

cuteness of the sticker label, but

all the cute ones are expensive so

you choose an okay Italian and go home

to eat standing up in your kitchen empty

of furniture and Mom texts goodnight

and you think maybe you will talk to God

and unpack and sleep.

—from Poets Respond

September 18, 2022

__________

Lisa Muloma: “As of today, Kenya inaugurated William Ruto as president in a peaceful transfer of power that was notable because of Kenya’s history of post-election violence. I’m still moody though.”

