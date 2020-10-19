October 19, 2020

Jan Beatty

ON THE 101

An atlas on the underside of my dream

—Jennifer Elise Foerster

On the cab ride from the San Francisco airport,

the driver a guy named Thom from Southeast Asia.

Are you in town for convention? he says,

No, I say, I’m a poet, I’m here to write.

His face changes in the rearview,

he gets that look in his eye,

that flash/then retreat I’ve seen so often.

Are you a writer? I say.

Oh, no, no, he says, I work on English.

You seem like a writer to me, I say.

He smiles, I study. In my country, is hard to get education.

I have done middle school.

He grabs three books from the passenger seat, lifts them up:

This is what I do. I read these books.

I talk to people, way to learn.

The cab fills with moving air, my face waking cool

to the cirrus sky.

Wow, I say, That’s great,

it seems like a really good way to do it—

can I see those books?

His face opens, his brown eyes alive, and he

passes them back to me.

They’re written in a language I’ve never seen.

This Burmese, he says, my language.

These books I read to learn.

I’ve never seen books like these, I say.

Yes, he says,

these are my books.

Great, I say,

as I hand them back to him.

We’re driving by the San Francisco Bay,

I feel opened to the air and the great expanse.

Can I find my way to my birthfather,

poems of where I came from?

Thom hands me one of the books and says,

Gift for you.

Surprised, I say,

Oh, my—

and look at the slim green book:

the cover a waterfall with rose-colored flowers.

The cover and inside written in Burmese.

It is Buddhist book.

I am Buddhist, he says.

This is very kind of you, I say,

and Thom nods.

I don’t think I should keep this, I say,

I don’t know how to read it,

and this is one of your books.

Maybe one day you learn, he says, smiling.

I’m nodding,

yes, he’s right,

Yes, you’re right, I say,

I can learn like you’re learning.

Thank you, thanks so much.

I knew I wouldn’t learn the language, but

I’d read it, I’d feel the voices moving through me

as I held the book.

Thom is very happy and saying,

My gift to you,

and I thank him again.

The bay still there, blue with its endless stories and upheavals.

I say, When we get there, I want to give you one of my books.

Thom’s face tightens,

No, no, not that. I give you MY book. My gift.

I see I’ve upset him and say,

I know, I appreciate your gift.

But I want to give you one of my books too as a gift.

He looks at me in the rearview, his eyes serious,

as if he’s checking me for truth.

Okay. Okay, he says.

Thank you, I say.

I open the green book.

It’s all written in Burmese, with the exception

of about 10 numbered sentences in English.

I open to the first English sentence:

1. You will be given a body.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

__________

Jan Beatty: “I think everything goes back to being adopted, really; that’s the core of things for me. If I’m brought up not knowing my name, not knowing where I come from, being raised with lies, and then when I meet my birth parents, they’re telling me lies, or they won’t tell me the truth, it becomes really important to me. Because it’s a search for the truth. If I’m going to write poetry, I’ve always wanted a sense of the authentic.” (web)