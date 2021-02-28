Judith Sornberger

ON FINDING A CONEY ISLAND OF THE MIND IN AN ANTIQUES SHOP

Ferlinghetti, you were my first—

the first book of poems I ever bought

forking over

cash earned swirling soft serve

into cones, squirting

ketchup peace signs onto burgers at the DQ.

Back when almost

every sunset above the kitchen sink

in the wounded wilderness of Omaha, Nebraska

occasioned a rebirth of wonder

even as the war plowed graves

for guys who could’ve been my boyfriends,

my friends and I donning black

armbands and occupying our high

school’s center staircase singing

We Shall Overcome back when

my first French kiss was startling and sweet as a surrealist

treat from your pennycandystore beyond the El

and I wanted to be your girlfriend

to leap

from one

line to the next

till I joined you and your wild pals

in San Francisco—the purely naked young virgin

ignored by the crowd watching the erection

of the St. Francis statue

and singing to herself

to the syncopated

clickety-clackety rhythm of typewriter keys

in my basement bedroom in the ‘60s suburbs.

Somewhere in the next five decades I misplaced

your circus of the soul,

its phallic towers lit like Xmas on the cover

maybe during the wild hot ride of child-birth or

skedaddling from one hapless marriage to another.

So, I’m walking down these aisles

of what-once-was—the abandoned and the tawdry—

a kewpie doll won by some boy for his girlfriend

missing most of her carnival feathers; a pressed lead Indian minus

the horse his curved legs once embraced, an engagement

ring whose diamond is rheumy as ancient eyes

but here you are for two bucks and in great shape for your age

glowing like a renaissance of wonder

like the absurd,

arcane belief I came here for a reason.

—from Poets Respond

February 28, 2021

__________

Judith Sornberger: “This poem is written in response to learning of the late great poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s death this week. The first book of poetry I ever bought was his A Coney Island of the Mind when I was a teenager. Learning of his death reminded me of finding—a few months ago—a copy of that book in an antiques store.” (web)