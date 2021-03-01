March 1, 2021

Cody Kucker

BHASAN CHAR

Caught in Myanmar’s Rohingya Tragedy,

a Bride Fights to Reach Her Groom

—Wall Street Journal



I.

Mountain said go and dawning dusk like a hood

Meghna clasped her sacks of silt and on

a wave of horses wild she went. She went

and wound through valleys, traded, hybridized

her stores. She went through jungles thick and used

the mangrove roots as sieves. To the sea she went

and cast a pure seed of land: Bhasan Char.

Ill-fated blip in a cemetery

of water; pregnant tawny belly bare

amid blue sheets; what this womb would release

she knew not if her lord god Mountain knew.

That old word go meant build and so she did.

For ages her island grew in the sea,

sprouted and nursed on the milk of the sun.

Traffickers in nightmares skirted her gift

and scowled before its true use dawned on them.

Then, without violence nor a tender bone,

they watched it grow, the ocean thin as over

its bald head tides rushed, the ocean swaddle it

with froth that formed as currents parted round.

And, as it goes, soon enough it was land:

Bhasan Char, offspring of the age, desolate

and mum; in it, the cagey angst of Legion;

in it, bad ju-ju. The doomed saint of oases,

penitent and oblivious it crouched

and swelled amidst the floggings of the sea,

devout and noble serf awaiting purpose,

patiently, it found, awaiting feet.

II.

Sadeka in the dark among the sharks.

Sadeka in the sea, thrown overboard

and told to swim. To swim where she knew not.

Sadeka, a skeleton lost in garbs

waterlogged, being tugged through currents wan.

Sadeka among the women, dozens.

Aeons beneath the sibilance of surf

are splashes. Far below the altitude

of waves are what seem seals, pitch as the night.

Sadeka: Persephone of Bhasan Char.

Sadeka spotted far out in the sea,

her cadre streamed into Mountain’s blank dream.

In the middle of nothing then something.

In the belly of the sea virgin land.

Just sand, but land. Sadeka stopped swimming.

Sadeka moaned from new shore, a Siren,

and to the sound the women flocked. They prayed,

Allah, but too quick for it was Limbo.

III.

Bhasan Char felt a crumb within his sheet,

driftwood, some stone, he thought, the first turtle,

and drifted back to sleep, soothed by caresses

of Meghna giving herself to salt,

largesse unmatched, the constant souse of sand

and more of him to be touched by the sea.

But then there was the tread of a hundred feet.

And then there was the banking of steel boats,

the blunt puncture of pylons and dead weight

of blocks and pipes and wires and shrill wailing.

He listened, Bhasan Char, for intimations

from Mountain through the mouth of Meghna.

A cannonball, he steeled himself against

the weight like and of his predestined people.

Of hope, the beacon, he, he heard it said.

No shade in this light, not even a rock’s

shadow. Eye ruthless, eye dread, eye of all

for eyes of all making this here Man clear,

shining through skin unto the heart at work

on this small lawless plain where no fibers

in spotless air connect this cruel species.

Upon his back, Bhasan Char, blocks are built.

Delivered unto the sea as haven,

he saves only from wind and deaths by water

and stretches time; provides a promenade

worn by aimless feet, contrails of misery

and memory fuming out blown headscarves

of purgatorial maidens he’ll swallow.

IV.

Sadeka gets a cellphone, how who knows.

From Mountain’s bowels too such comes; the wires

where a lightbulb was also, granting charge.

Transmissions to just as helpless kinsmen

sent out across the service-hating sea.

Sadeka and the ladies each day plead.

No more poetry in a grain of sand,

in the sun, the canonical ocean,

only terror and terror and terra firma

stripped to bare bones and haunted by some old

trauma that brittled rock. Sadeka dwells

on the back of Bhasan Char, ridicules

his easy submission to fate, land mass

subject to selfsame brutal laws, and spits

on him. She regrets resisting her grave.

Feeling the wind claw at her headdress, she,

Sadeka, takes the cloth between her fingers

and sees, again, Yasmin hanging from hers.

—from Poets Respond

March 1, 2021

__________

Cody Kucker: “This poem was composed in response to the tragedy of exile and persecution currently being suffered by Rohingya Muslims at the hands of the Myanmar government. The poem makes use of several bits of information, though not necessarily directly, contained in this article, most particularly, the astonishing and almost Biblical phenomenon of Bhasan Char itself, which had not existed until 2003. It also of course builds up to the article’s firsthand account of women increasingly, and tragically, entertaining the idea of suicide. The story itself is also contained as an epigraph to the poem.”