July 21, 2020

David Romtvedt

ON BROADWAY

My Uncle Will wanted to be on Broadway.

After family dinners, when everyone sat around

drinking coffee, he’d do a little tap dance or shuffle.

Of course it was embarrassing to have a grown man

who worked at the lumberyard dancing after dinner.

On my ninth birthday, I became his reluctant partner.

We wore white shirts, red jackets, and black patent

leather shoes he’d bought at the Salvation Army Thrift Shop

along with paper top hats from the party supply store

and canes made from PVC tubing he’d painted gold.

Our big number was “Putting on the Ritz.”

The other day I looked up in the sky and saw Uncle Will

floating in an aluminum lawn chair. He leaned forward

and grabbed a bit of cloud that was shaped like a woman.

I don’t remember him as a lady’s man so maybe

I invented the woman. She was wearing a tutu

but moved more like a stripper than a ballerina.

Uncle Will was whistling Broadway tunes and talking

to himself about the right expression and inflection

to impress a casting director at an audition.

Then my aunt, his wife Jane, came into the sky.

She was carrying drinks and a plate of strawberries

and whipped cream, the same as in real life.

Sometimes when we finished, Aunt Jane would look

at Uncle Will, a dark sympathetic look, and she’d say,

“Will, if you worked hard you could still audition.”

The way he looked back at her—even now floating

in the sky—it’s a good thing angel uncles don’t carry guns.

“Oh, I don’t know,” he’d say, too casually.

“I can’t give up the lumberyard.”

I look again and realize my Uncle Will was afraid.

I never knew. When the song ends, we tap the edges

of our paper top hats with our PVC canes and bow

and everyone claps like mad, Jane most of all.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

__________

David Romtvedt: “I’m a musician and poet. Language, meaning, and rhythm drive me in both forms—I write poems that don’t have regular meter but I’m always thinking about how the poems move when spoken. I write party dance music that is metrically very regular but I’m always thinking about using language in ways that will break free of the meter a little. My big quest now is to learn Basque, a language of great beauty that is very unlike other European languages.” (web)



