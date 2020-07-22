July 22, 2020

Melissa Andres

ARRIVAL

The corners of the Terracotta tiles

cut my mother’s feet when she walked

to the kitchen to eat the most exotic fruit

she had ever imagined—

tree-ripe peaches packed

with juices in a can—

and not the guava

she always melted for the pastries.

My mother then placed the empty can

on the stove, added water and began

to cook the rice we ate for dinner

the first night in our new home.

Those grains of rice did not need

cleaning, no specks of dirt or sliver

of rocks to remove, food passed

down from one ancestor

to another reached us in our hunger

where we arrived, huddled raw

in a mass of the uncooked,

only later to be processed,

stripped and overcooked

to an acceptable blandness.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

Melissa Andres: “Listening to music is an integral part of my writing. The notes and harmonies beckon words into my head. Like a composer, I turn language into poetry and hope that others will likewise find enjoyment.” (web)