“On Aesthetic Injury” by Bridget Kriner

Bridget Kriner: “This poem is written in response to the recent court decision regarding mifepristone, where federal appeals court Judge James Ho argued that doctors suffer aesthetic injury when they are deprived of the experience of seeing their ‘unborn’ patients. He wrote, ‘Unborn babies are a source of profound joy for those who view them. Expectant parents eagerly share ultrasound photos with loved ones. Friends and family cheer at the sight of an unborn child. Doctors delight in working with their unborn patients—and experience an aesthetic injury when they are aborted.’ In making this argument, Ho used case law that has only previously been applied in environmental or animal rights cases.”