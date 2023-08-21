“Hit and Run” by E. P.

E. P.

HIT AND RUN

My therapist tells me I’m better off if you’re dead.

I mean, not dead-dead,

maybe I’m paraphrasing.

They aren’t suggesting you should die.

Please don’t go

driving off a cliff with your lovely new wife.

I already tried that.

I assure you

the static between atoms as your hands levitate

is charged by a guilt that has its own gravity.

It will pull your fingerprints back to the grooves

worn softly into your steering wheel

like tiny graves

for the smallest traces of your identity.

No, my therapist just means

it’s better if you’re dead to me.

Which I guess you have been anyway.

I’m not imagining a world in which

I never got an apology.

I will never know if you are sorry

for picking me up from the abortion clinic

and taking me to your grandmother’s house

to dye Easter eggs

with your entire family.

It sounds like a sitcom

but I am not nearly clever enough

to fabricate that kind of tragic comedy.

Do you still have that car?

Your dad’s hulking ’64 LeSabre?

Everyone called it Gold Member

and my only real memory of the interior

is how the front seat

felt devastating.

The problem with post-traumatic stress

is that it manifests in strange

and unpredictable ways.

For example,

any time a nurse comes near me

my legs crumple like a bruised fender

and suddenly I am screaming.

Whenever I see a gold car

all I feel is that coffin heartbeat

crashing.

The fevered aftermath

of turning life to death to ash to agony

was a lesson in shattering.

It gashed holes in my brain,

like the cigarettes I stumped out

on my thighs left potholes;

like the white lines I chased

mirrored the skid mark scars I carved;

like the accident in my abdomen

left a crater in the road.

Each finale landscaped my terrain,

and I will never know if you are sorry

for leaving me to patch it on my own.

If only the tenacity of my rage

held as loosely as the cells of that body.

My resentment and regret

don’t disintegrate so easily.

If I ever find the note you left me—

yes, the one from two weeks after

when you quietly crept to my window

in the dead of night

and so tenderly slipped

some debris under the sill

to tell me you were breaking up with me—

I will never know if you are sorry

but I will read that note as a eulogy

on every anniversary.

I think I kept it, anyway.

Or maybe I buried it with you

when my therapist suggested

you are more helpful six feet underground.

I’ve dug and filled so many holes

they’re all starting to feel the same,

but I suppose one of them must contain

some evidence of your hit-and-run.

Really though, did you keep the car?

I have to know.

How much can you fit in the trunk of a graveyard?

What baggage did you pack to fill your new home?

Did your wife let you bring it in the house

or do you keep it in the garage?

Are my stains still on the bench seat?

Can you see the small hole in the lap belt

where I bit through trying to muffle my grief?

When you reach for the steering wheel

can you feel the pull of my gravity?

Or the tombstone weight of our baby

that I cradle between my knees?

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

E. P.: “I am a ray of sunshine who moonlights as a poet. I live in San Francisco and write to give my heart some breathing room. Most of my attempts to write about life end up being poems about death, but poems about death are merely poems about love.”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter