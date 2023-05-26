“Ocean Ancient and Evolving” by Kat Lehmann

Kat Lehmann

OCEAN ANCIENT AND EVOLVING

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Kat Lehmann: “I haven’t seen anyone else write sudo-ku. I started playing with the form last summer while doodling and watching my daughter’s swim practice. People ask me how I do it, but it’s hard to explain. I mean, how do you explain how to write a single haiku, let alone ten interwoven haiku? It’s a meditative experience, really. I’ve found that I have to write all ten at once so the poem stays balanced. If I start with one strong haiku, it doesn’t work. They all have to be able to shift and learn to play together. There’s also the obvious grammatical considerations so you don’t get stuck with a preposition as the last word.” (web)