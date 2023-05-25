“The World Beneath” by Devon Balwit

__________

Devon Balwit

THE WORLD BENEATH

Peel the disappointed world

back to its precursor—a child’s

town of bright primaries, streets

where the sun finds no impediment

and the wind none richer,

none poorer. No one suffers

or dies there—not even one

invisible dog sniffing the blue

salt air. The boats in the harbor,

the phone poles, the hills

and the houses all speak

a language before language,

that tuneful hum above

the shapes in a board-book.

There even shadows hesitate

to fall, mother nowhere

in sight, the afternoon lazy

and long.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2023, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Megan O’Reilly: “As the title indicates, the poet imagines Lou Storey’s colorful and complex piece as depicting a ‘precursor’ to our current world (‘the disappointed world’), a more pure and essential civilization, and after viewing it through that lens, I can’t see it any other way. I found the language here to be irresistibly interesting, effortless lines that so aptly describe a place that doesn’t quite exist but is simultaneously more real than reality. I was particularly struck by ‘the houses all speak / a language before language, / that tuneful hum above / the shapes in a board-book,’ which I interpret as an incredible expression of the primitive way we experience the world as pre-verbal children, and a passage that will stick in my mind for a long time.”