Emily Sernaker

NOW, WHEN I THINK ABOUT WOMEN

I think about Aziz Ansari’s Netflix special

where he asked the ladies in the crowd

how many had been followed—not cat-called—

actually followed down the street

by a man, many blocks, and how nearly

half of Madison Square Garden raised

their hands. I was home raising my hand,

thinking of moments in multiple cities,

how it was suddenly time to be scared.

Now, when I think about women,

I think about educated men who ask

if we secretly love being hollered at.

Don’t you kind of enjoy the attention?

Isn’t it flattering? It is 2017 and my best

friend says: a man in a car pulled up

beside me as I was bicycling, he was

jerking off to me, at me, I froze,

had to force myself to start pedaling

away. Last October, I consoled

my most enthusiastic canvassers: girls

who were chased and assaulted while

trying to get out the vote for the first

female president. Now, when

I think about women, I think about violence

and the threat of violence, how it’s like

an alarm inside going from zero to blaring.

The week I moved to New York

a girl my age went for a run.

People said it was her fault for dressing

that way, for taking that path. The article

said there was evidence of a struggle:

that before she died she bit her attacker

so hard her teeth cracked.

—from Poets Respond

October 22, 2017

__________

Emily Sernaker: “This poem was written in solidarity with ‘Me, too’ and takes its cue from the Julia Alvarez poem ‘Now, When I Look at Women.’”