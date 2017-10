Heather Fox (grade 5)

IF I WERE A PICTURE

If I were a picture

my memories would come back to me

as I remembered

the day it was taken.

It would be as if

I were in my own world.

The children in the picture

would make whoever looked at it

light up and glow.

It would be great to be a picture because all day

I would wait for people to look at me

and smile.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

Tribute to Children