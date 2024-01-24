“Nicest” by Michael Mark

Michael Mark

NICEST

Mindy didn’t like me like me, I knew.

Even when she put her hand on my thigh,

slid it close to my dick, squeezed it in

front of Brian—I forget his last name

but not his face, some beard straggling

his chin, sideburns already, diseased

leather jacket, garbage truck voice,

his 6 inches on me, his shoving me,

and all his—then everyone’s—names

for me. She liked him that way. I knew

they’d been to second and were heading

to third, his dirty fingers sliding under

her jeans, her panties, her writhing, moaning,

digging her nails into not me—she rubbed,

slung her arm around my shoulders when

he called me that, like my father did,

and my mother, though she’d say it worried,

her voice like cried-in tissues, Are you …?

You’re not? Mindy leaned her head to mine,

her hair on my cheek, pushed them into me—

her woman breasts—voted best in 8th grade,

including the teachers, according to me

and my friends. We voted on everything

from the cheap seats—smartest, dumbest,

worst, most hated, nicest—pushed them

into my side, chest, by my chin. They

were strong and soft and it made Brian

pull back from us like he’d been punched

in his face. I knew she gave him a look: leave

him alone or you aren’t touching kissing

sucking on these, which made him want to

kill me more, made him scream animal

in the yard. I saw him push her against

the fence. I did nothing—biggest pussy-

coward in the world award—watched her

shove him back, flip her finger and pull

her shirt up then down fast and laugh

and they hugged and kissed long, hard

and soft like in the movies and I thought

he’s such a stupid loser who’ll wind up dead

in the gutter after high school. I knew

she liked him liked him. She couldn’t help it.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Michael Mark: “I get lost all the time. Poems are my compass. That’s not a metaphor, okay, but only half.” (web)

