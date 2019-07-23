Susan Vespoli

MY SON NO LONGER MISSING

I like to think he graduated

from the methadone clinic,

now does yoga, gave up

smoking. I like to think he grew

a new set of bright teeth

to replace the ones that rotted.

I like to think he rents a studio

with a patio near the canal

filled with crappies and sunfish

not nodding off with homeless junkies.

I like to think he leans back

in an Adirondack, after loading

the dishwasher with cupcake pans

from birthday muffins like the ones

he baked for me topped with candles

that he brought to the Mex place

where he hired a trio of sequined

mariachis to serenade us

as we dined on cheese enchiladas.

I like to think he is waiting

for just the right minute of the right hour

of the right day to reappear

to tell me he is living

free of pills and booze and meth

and smack and at the end

of each long hot Phoenix day,

he drops himself

into the cool blue complex pool,

then emerges shiny, dripping.

—from Poets Respond

July 23, 2019

__________

Susan Vespoli: “What started as a free-flowing prescription for pain pills for back pain turned into a heroin addiction, and eventually an eraser.” (web)