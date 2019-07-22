July 22, 2019

Craig van Rooyen

PROZAC ODE

ending on a line by Sharon Olds

Oh selective inhibitor

of serotonin uptake and my guilt.

Inner space capsule, unbitter pill,

blithe message in a bottle.

I hesitate to call you “Savior” for fear

of sacrilege—but, come to think of it,

blasphemy doesn’t seem half as bad

as it used to be. Have you destroyed

my conscience, or inhibited

my paranoia? They say rampant anxiety

has leaked you into suburban wetlands,

presumably suppressing

the predatory behavior of frogs and

the foraging urge in Great Blue Herons.

I don’t know how you work

once your gel shell dissolves

in my bellyful of morning coffee,

but models of your molecules look to me

like off-kilter Stars of David hooked to

dragon tails. I imagine each tail

propelling its double stars upward

through carotids, the Circle of Willis,

and on into the vault of my wrinkled mind.

Maybe chemistry’s just another name

for God—your armada sailing through

the blood-brain barrier, each Star of David

mirror to a neural ending.

And there they dock, molecular

rabbis minding the gaps,

blocking messages from the void,

allowing the gentle anointing

of serotonin while singing

the Shirat HaYam. Horse and rider

he threw down, and the depths congealed

in the heart of the sea. So this afternoon

I am able to sit in stillness

on a park bench and watch the heron

that may or may not be experiencing

dizziness, dry mouth, and a decreased libido

as it stabs at its own reflection. See

how my eyes get wet when I say it:

I am sane.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Craig van Rooyen: “The fact is, we lose stuff all the time. If you’re lucky, it’s just your wallet. Tomorrow it could be your dog. At some point, it will be your mother. One of the jobs of a poet is to make music out of loss. That last sentence sounds pretty and is kind of philosophical, which is why it would never work in a poem. It’s also probably offensive to someone who has just experienced a big loss. A good poem, on the other hand, makes a sound that readers recognize as their own. I write to come closer to making that sound.”