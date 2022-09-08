“My Mother’s Freezer” by Michael Mark

Michael Mark

MY MOTHER’S FREEZER

Again, he climbs the three-step

step stool, pauses to catch his breath,

then folds his five-foot-four

inches over

then over and scooches

against the bumpy ice. Stabbing

back some with a screwdriver,

he tucks his bluish knees

and brown-socked feet, closes

himself in.

A sonogram of the freezer

would reveal a foil-covered cube

of potato kugel, Hanukah 1973

written in her hand, a Polaroid

she magic-markered on the back, Catskills,

Summer 1957, two scarves

her mother knitted, mummy-wrapped

in foggy cellophane and my dad

curled into a fetal position, the cold

freezing his tears.

This last part’s not true.

Of course his tears don’t freeze

in her freezer—which she’d swore, “not only

keeps everything as it was, it makes

them even younger”—they roll up

into his eyes, glaucoma and cataract-free

again, the years, months, days, clicking backwards

as he talks with her, shivering—touched

where she touched.

—from Visiting Her in Queens Is More Enlightening than a Month in a Monastery in Tibet

2022 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Michael Mark: “I think of this collection as a family photo album. As my mother’s dementia progresses, each poem is at once a snapshot, a foreshadowing and a memory. And like memories, each is revealing, accurate, and blurry.​” (web)

