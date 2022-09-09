“Uncle Neto” by Mather Schneider

Mather Schneider

UNCLE NETO

Uncle Neto was always either standing up

or lying down.

He didn’t like to sit.

He wasn’t fond of chairs

or stools

or sofas or any

of that nonsense.

Uncle Neto stood up

at the bar

he stood up at the party

stood up at work

in the yard

in the living room

while watching

a ballgame.

Have a seat Uncle Neto,

someone always said.

Naw,

I’m ok.

Eventually he’d go straight

from standing up

to lying down.

Uncle Neto lay down in bed

Uncle Neto lay down in the kitchen

Uncle Neto lay down in the yard.

The only time he ever sat

was while driving

his big old green truck

fidgety behind the wheel

especially if there was traffic.

He didn’t like it

and nobody else liked it either.

That was Uncle Neto.

We didn’t understand

but we loved him.

We loved him standing up

or lying down.

And then finally

only lying down.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Mather Schneider: “I don’t like trying to come up with something clever for these things. I write poetry and prose when there is something I want to put down. I don’t like writing for the hell of it. My favorite desert animal is the javelina, which looks just like a little pig.”

