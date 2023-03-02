“Musicians at the Wedding” by John W. Evans

John W. Evans

MUSICIANS AT THE WEDDING

All week at the wedding

the musicians keep practicing

over the garage, during the rehearsal,

in the basement at night,

on the back porch while it rains.

Even the grass after the rain

worries someone in the kitchen.

The tables and caterers, the flowers

and the muddy road to the barn

are covered in lights. This is a good time,

someone says, to take five, guys,

or fifty. The musicians are soggy, too.

They start again: five or six bars

of the bridal march, the chorus, the last encore.

On the porch a bartender is humming

the first dance as he bins the ice and juices,

orange and lemon. His cherries

are staked on tiny plastic swords

the wedding guests will make a great show

of plucking hilt-first.

They stand en garde,

a warning term in fencing,

the first sport played in the Olympics.

In the original en garde position fencers

held their back hand in the air

to lift lanterns during duels.

Back and forth to the bar the guests

litter the grass with broken promises.

This is what happens when you fall

in love: you dance all night, you collapse

for one reason or another

into the wet grass.

—from The Fight Journal

__________

John W. Evans: “I wrote the poems in The Fight Journal to make sense of an experience about which I felt strongly biased: my divorce. I wanted to recognize the humanity of all involved on the page because this was something I struggled to do in real life. I hoped to find closure, healing, and an answer to two questions. Why had my marriage failed? How had I been complicit in that failure? Adrienne Rich’s “From An Old House in America” was the formal model for the long title poem. Marta Tikkanen’s ‘The Love Story of the Century’ was a precedent for writing about these dynamics. Both poems are personal favorites.” (web)

