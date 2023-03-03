“Baseball” by B.A. Van Sise

B.A. Van Sise

BASEBALL

My mother hated it. Everything

about it: the field, the players,

the ads, the incessant America.

The smell of hot dogs. The dust

of peanuts. The way her son,

a good Italian made of Italian

ingredients by her Italian body,

would reduce himself to a blue

hat, blue jacket, blue shirt, and

go with that man who did all

this to her to see it with a smile.

She had an obligation, she was

certain, to stop this, and one day

pulled me aside and said what

were to her, surely,

the most necessary words

in the American language: you

should care about the





New York Mets as much as

they care about you. The New York

Mets did not care about

me. Still, thirty years later,

I like to see a game. Once a

year, I’ll sit in the warm sun,

covered in peanut dust, and

think, gently, about the

soft uncut grass of her grave.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

B.A. Van Sise: “I spent most of the pandemic on the road, working as a photojournalist covering a crumbling nation. I wrote this on a little blue notebook while sitting on the lawn at a Memphis Redbirds game; you pay them five bucks, you get to lie out on the lawn while little kids run around in circles around you, and bigger kids run around the bases somewhere off in the distance. Put more simply: it’s Eden before the apples.” (web)

