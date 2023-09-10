“Mother, Mother Ocean” by Kelly Grace Thomas

Kelly Grace Thomas

MOTHER, MOTHER OCEAN

Summer never ends

without taking. The basil gone

to seed, wildfires swallow

the coast. The morning after

Jimmy Buffett dies, my father

says, Long live the music.

It’s 6 a.m., and I’m crying

at the coffee maker. Again.

The last days of the summer

have already taken my mother.

We sang Floridays at sunset

to send her off. I can still see: before

the cancer, before California,

after the bankruptcy took everything

but the boat. We sailed south.

Wind strumming the sails.

Jimmy on the speakers, looking

for better days, blue skies

and ultraviolet rays. My mother

leaning against the hull, two

small children and a future

too heavy to float. There

isn’t ocean, or family, without

Jimmy. His watery twang. Even after

the record ends, there is still music.

A sea of stingless salt.

A mother singing.

—from Poets Respond

September 10, 2023

__________

Kelly Grace Thomas: “Jimmy Buffett meant so much to so many, especially those who loved the water (and a good time). I’m blessed to come from a family of sailors and spent my childhood sailing around Florida, singing to Jimmy’s songs. I cannot recall a memory of the ocean where Jimmy Buffett’s words were not with me. He died Labor Day weekend, the same weekend my mother died two years earlier. Both loved summer and the freedom of saltwater. It seems like neither wanted to see it end. This poem pay tribute to how mothers and music and the sea hold us. The title of this poem is taken from the Jimmy Buffett song, ‘A Pirate Looks at Forty.’” (web)

