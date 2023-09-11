“S-Plan” by John L. Stanizzi

John L. Stanizzi

S-PLAN

Bacon Academy

Colchester, CT

October 31st, 2001

1.

Shortly after 9/11,

a boy who had been stealing pick-up trucks

from a local dealership

and hiding them in the woods

so he could sell them later,

decided to fashion a fake bomb

and place it on the loading dock

outside the cafeteria

on Halloween morning.

We, of course, were all still

emotionally threadbare

and sent into a frazzle.

The first order of the morning

was to stop the buses

before they got into the parking lot,

and not let the kids into the school.

As each top-heavy yellow clunker

pulled its plume of blue smoke into the drive,

we stopped it and tried to explain

what was going on,

without freaking out the vampires,

witches, monsters, and ghosts,

12 buses,

each filled with high school kids

all being something else for the day.

We sent the buses to the elementary school,

where all 800 ghouls

would hang out in the tiny gym

until the danger had passed.

Take a moment here to imagine that.

2.

I thought of my own youth—

different time, same fear—

the old days of “duck and cover,”

air raid horn baying at the spring sky,

and all of us either balled up under our desks,

or standing, boy girl boy girl

against the cool, cool

painted cinder block walls

in the shadowy hallways of St. Mary’s,

the perfume of lilacs

in the breeze that breathed there,

or before me, in England,

the shelters in underground tubes,

railway arches, subways,

and my Auntie Elsie,

staring in dread at the ceiling

in the shelter in her cellar.

And later,

after the Russians did their bomb,

and Yuri Gagarin swirled around in our sky,

General Foods and General Mills

sold dried war rations,

and the nuclear protection suit was a hot item.

Wall Streeters even claimed

that the bomb shelter business

would gross billions in the coming years,

if there were any.

And every day

the radio sizzled warnings

that a shoddy, homemade shelter

would get you broiled “to a crisp”

or squeezed “like grapefruit,”

as in American neighborhoods

people built “wine cellars,”

or else the contractors worked

under cover of night.

I cried into our couch

for 14 days straight in 1962,

and I didn’t even really know why

beyond the fact that all the adults

seemed quiet and scared,

and I understood the word annihilation,

and saw, over and over again,

the documentary where the house

gets blown away sideways

by a speeding cloud of nuclear winter.

But the bomb never fell,

even though everyone,

including me,

kept fear in their hearts,

and spent years

practicing for the end,

3.

and it’s the same now.

When the kids returned to school

later that morning,

we tried to resume a

typical Halloween

in a typical American high school,

the kids dressed to kill,

the sugar-high higher

because they were back on familiar ground.

But the party didn’t last long.

Soon a voice filled with urgency

squawked over the perpetual loudspeaker

that we needed to immediately

go into the “S-plan.”

Ignore all fire alarms and bells.

Students in the hallway

should run to the nearest classroom.

Teachers lock your classroom door.

Do not let ANYONE in.

If students ask to be let in,

do not let them in.

Direct them to the office.

Do not let them in.

Cover the windows

with the black paper

that you’ve put aside

for this occasion.

Huddle all your students

into the corner,

away from the windows and doors.

Do not use the school phone

or your cell phone.

Stay there until you receive instructions.

And we did. For two hours,

me and the bum,

the Ninja Turtle,

the Queen of Hearts,

fear in the eyes behind the masks,

fear in the tears of the ballerina.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

__________

John L. Stanizzi: “It occurred to me that generations upon generations have been ‘practicing’ in one way or another for some terrible ‘thing.’ We have been rehearsing so that we will know just what to do when the unthinkable happens. This is the myth around which my poem swirls.” (website)

