January 17, 2018

Lee Rossi

MICROCOSMOLOGY

Everything fits into everything else.

We know that who come bursting

from our mothers in a gush of being,

our children already nestled in sacs

tucked safely inside. Infinite regression

sends us back into the womb

after womb from which we grew.

There was a soup, we’re told,

where the first living creatures

were brewed, not something you’d

eat, but eat it they apparently did

until little was left but waste

oxygen and each other.

How long did they take to find

a taste for those other squirming

thingies—eat it or fuck it,

and in which order, the rush

to colonize never stopped.

Except in our imagination,

we can’t stuff ourselves

back into that ever-expanding bottle,

which itself was once just something

infinitely dense, unimaginably hot,

and before that not even not.

—from Rattle #57, Fall 2017

[download audio]

__________

Lee Rossi: “Ever since my friend Tim water-bombed the Dean of Discipline and I memorialized the incident in rhyming stanzas (think ‘The Highwayman’), much to the delight of my seminary classmates, I’ve been hooked, poetry being the poor man’s heroin, junk for those who like their highs vicarious.”