January 16, 2018

Lisa Meckel

NECESSITY IS THE MOTHER OF INVENTION

All night I’ve remained awake

thinking how to reinvent myself;

struggled with the wild possibilities

and the desperate impossibilities,

considered how to create this happening.

Perhaps:

a reinvention center for overripe women

a spa designed for reclaiming the brain

a salon for the soul

a machine to remind us who we longed to become

a clinic to revision the inner eye

workshops for re-assembling the split heart

a voyage of discovery to stimulate the inner voyeur

a retreat to repair, reorganize, and replace genetic makeup

Which leads me to consider

who invented me in the first place,

who filled my DNA with my own me-ness?

Thus to make myself over again

must I act like a deity once removed?

Or could this notion of reinvention

be really a process of removal,

scraping off the wretched scum

we let life lay on us, on our very self?

If so, then

I must go out into the rain

let those sweet drops wash off

fear of failure from my skin,

let the wind blow hope back into my thoughts,

believe once again in the ultimate mystery of the moon

let the bread be the truth of my table and let the salt sing

of the beauty of daily-ness

allow sunrise to begin the day

know that sunset is inevitable

that the cold night can be warmed by the inner fire

knowing again that the river is never the same river, ever.

—from Rattle #19, Summer 2003

Tribute to the Twenty-Minute Poem

__________

Lisa Meckel: “I have lived with words: as a stage actress; as a first grade teacher who loves to read to young children; as a mother, delighting in my children’s first words; as a young writer who wrote as if to confirm my being. The wonder of a word is that even a small word contains a universe of meaning, experience, and evolution; as if it has a life of its own. It was Perie Longo, poet and teacher, who showed me the way to find my life in poetry. Thank you, Perie.”