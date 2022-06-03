“Kurt Vonnegut Stepped Off the Plane” by Jeff McRae

Jeff McRae

KURT VONNEGUT STEPPED OFF THE PLANE

Sipped from his flask crossing the shoals and my girlfriend

drove him to campus. She was always involved with

something and I was involved with her, showed up

at the studio Sunday morning when she painted her post

modern trees, followed her to the African textiles show.

Stop trying to make yourself cry , she said when she

dumped me. Vonnegut followed her around for the afternoon.

She bought him ice cream with a couple dollars from

the student group petty cash. They speculated about the age

of the oak on the quad all while he accepted small mouthfuls

of praise. I broke out in hives. No poems—not mine

nor those of Wordsworth—were going to bring her back.

It was fucking over. Done. I didn’t have the chance

to play her the version of “Moon River” I’d worked up

for our hump day movie night. Vonnegut took the stage

in a stupor and rambled in and out of amplification,

from poetry to the art of fame. It was about becoming,

he explained at the end of his talk, trussing his dangling ideas,

taking everyone’s breath. Become a better person , he said.

Years passed. She wrote me an old fashioned letter.

I wrote back. We had three children. This morning

she told me the dog threw up on the rug last night.

I descended the stairs thinking even what you fling

far away, like some primitive weapon, returns.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

Jeff McRae: “I started to write poems because of the Murder, She Wrote intro. Now I write them because they’re important. Okay, they’re not important. Murder, She Wrote was important. The poems are a fun challenge that sometimes every once in a while result in greater understanding. Whose I have no idea.”

