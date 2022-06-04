“Abacus” by Ricardo Pau-Llosa

Ricardo Pau-Llosa

ABACUS

Havana 1933, 1954, Miami 2002

for Nicolás, the last of the Cubans

“Melancholy is a sin, really it is a sin, instar ominum, for not to will

deeply and sincerely is sin, and this is the mother of all sins”

—Kierkegaard, Guilty/Not Guilty.

They were dancing on the roof of the house

next door, flames leaping from the windows,

in the calm metronome of a danzón,

or maybe the mob were clicking their heels

savagely, not, therefore, a dance properly,

but a sudden shaping of flesh to the clay

of vengeful joy. A boy of eight is straying

the opulent streets to amaze at the inkness

of blood on pavement, how it oils the asphalt

into mat provinces the body has seized,

imperial of just dead space, as it quietly fell,

broke and rag turned. The boy had never heard

such silence on this street. Now a grandfather,

Nicolás Quintana is writing his memoirs.

He’d build some of Cuba’s vanguard homes and buildings,

later, decades between this ancient day Machado fell

when Nicolás, then a boy, saw the swarm waltz

on the neighbor’s roof, and he pondered their arms

curving and legs jerking straight, bodies spun

as if they’d caught or were still trying to net

the incomparable fish of history. He knew

he’d always fall for the narrow joys. After his tale,

in my living room sixty-eight years after the dance,

I dreamt I had been a man the year of my birth,

forty-eight years ago, and chaos fired up

the schooner wind, whipping wave, slamming

the keel against surf. My new woman on deck,

sunglassed, trim and linened. Filling with liquor,

she might be the muse of history.

She of the Italian scarf flitting in the acetylene wind

of the Gulf stream. We’d be heading back to port

in Havana, to more rum and the climax of air

conditioning, but now she reclined like a tongue

between the lip of clouds and the jaw of cushions,

and tasted the blood metallic sea spray on her face.

Havana sparkled behind her in late fifties summer.

Gleamed like a trumpet just polished. Her turboprop

for New York leaves in the morning. A decade from now

it will be too late to live and too soon to remember.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

Ricardo Pau-Llosa: “Poems are the seduction of oneself that seeks to seduce others. The personal, the historical, and the imaginative are domains of the mind that converge only in the creative act. All three must be present. I write to savor the pleasure of that internalized horizon.”

