Rayon Lennon

KOBE

You take off, a helicopter

Grinding through hilly

Cali fog, like intricate NBA

Playoff defenses, the pilot god

Losing control as you coach

Your daughter’s fear away,

Knowing your world

Can’t possibly crash now,

But lost, lost in white,

Thinking of surviving

Like the ending

Of a game, where

You, immortal, Mamba,

Pour in one free throw

And maybe miss another,

The ball booming back

To you, the last resort

To win after willing

Your team back from double

Digits and you fly

In for the hammer dunk

But the shot clock dies,

The way the copter

Kisses the rim of a dumb hill,

Flames, your life

Flowering a valley.

—from Poets Respond

February 2, 2020

__________

Rayon Lennon: “Kobe, his daughter and others perished in a helicopter accident this week. I needed to process such a tragic ending while connecting it to Kobe’s competitiveness. Kobe was a superhero on the basketball court. He worked hard to master the game. He believed in himself and in turn made us believe in ourselves and the power of the human spirit. I think Kobe believed he would make it out of the fog, because his life was so much about winning. It was tough to see images of flames; so I changed those flames to flowers.” (web)